Former PUB officer and a project manager charged with corruption and forgery

SINGAPORE: A former assistant engineer of national water agency PUB and a project manager were charged with corruption and falsification of accounts on Friday (Aug 27).

Former PUB officer Jamaludin Mohamed is suspected of obtaining bribes in 2017 and 2018 from Ganisan Suppiah, a project manager at Pipe Works, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).



Pipe Works is a company that builds water and gas pipelines, as well as sewers.

Jamaludin, 58, allegedly took a total of S$45,000 over multiple occasions from Ganisan, 51, in return for facilitating and expediting works performed by Pipe Works. The works were supervised by Jamaludin.

In July 2019, Jamaludin attempted to obtain a bribe of S$500,000 from a company which submitted a bid for a PUB tender that same year. In the same month, he also sought to get a bribe of an unspecified amount from another company over the same tender.

"The alleged bribe attempts by Jamaludin were purportedly in return for assisting the companies with their bids for the PUB tender," said CPIB.

The companies rejected Jamaludin's requests.

To receive the money from Ganisan, Jamaludin also allegedly prepared fake invoices under a company he had set up.

Jamaluddin was charged with three counts of corruption and two counts of forgery on Friday.

Ganisan was charged with one count of corruption and two counts of forgery for his role in abetting Jamaludin in the preparation of the fake invoices.

Anyone convicted of corruption may be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

"The maximum imprisonment term for each offence of corruption can be increased to seven years if it is in relation to a matter or contract with the Government or public body, or a subcontract to execute work comprised in such contract," said CPIB.

If convicted of falsifying accounts under the Penal Code, they can be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in jail, fined, or both.

DISMISSED FROM SERVICE IN JANUARY

In a statement, PUB said Jamaludin was dismissed from service in January after internal investigations of misconduct. They were unrelated to the alleged corruption offences brought up in court.

PUB added that they first uncovered “indications” of those offences in July 2019, and brought them to the attention of CPIB.

"As Jamaludin Mohamed has now been formally charged and his case is before the courts, we are unable to offer further comment," said PUB.

The agency added it has no tolerance for malfeasance by its employees and it maintains a comprehensive system of measures internally to deter and detect such behaviour.