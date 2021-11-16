Former Richard Mille store assistant gets jail for pocketing S$175,000 from customer

SINGAPORE: A sales assistant at a Richard Mille watch shop at Marina Bay Sands pocketed S$175,000 in cash that was meant to purchase a luxury timepiece for a customer.

Bobby Koh Kah Choong, 41, was sentenced to eight months' jail on Tuesday (Nov 16). He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust by dishonest misappropriation.

The court heard that Koh worked as a sales assistant at the Richard Mille store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. He was tasked with selling the brand's luxury watches to customers, as well as to source for and order watches from suppliers.

Sometime in November 2015, the victim, a 52-year-old Malaysian man, contacted Koh to buy an RM035 R Nadal watch.

Koh told the victim that the watch was priced at S$175,000, and that the store would accept only cash payment.

As the victim was staying in Malaysia, he arranged for an acquaintance to make cash payment for the watch at the store.

The victim's acquaintance paid S$175,000 in cash to Koh at the store that same month. Koh was to use the money to pay the watch supplier.

Koh later sent the victim a receipt via WhatsApp as evidence that he had received the money. However, Koh did not record the transaction in his company records, which was the standard procedure.

He omitted this as he initially intended to find a private dealer to buy the watch for a lower price and earn a profit for himself.

However, Koh later decided to misappropriate the money instead, to pay off his father's debts. He handed the entire sum to his father so he could settle his debts.

In mid-2017, Koh resigned from the company. For more than two years from November 2015 to 2018, the victim asked Koh repeatedly about the watch.

Koh would lie to the victim that he had ordered the watch but it had yet to arrive. He did so to buy time to recoup the money he had misappropriated and evade detection of his offence.

More than four years after ordering the watch from Koh, the victim contacted the chief operations officer (COO) of the Richard Mille store in question to tell him what happened.

He showed him a copy of the receipt Koh had given him, and the COO told the victim that there was no record of the transaction by the company. The COO later lodged a police report against Koh.

In March this year, Koh made full restitution of S$175,000 to the victim.

The prosecutor asked for eight months' jail, noting that there was an element of abuse of trust in the case. The offence also went undetected for a significant period of time, coming to light only in December 2019, she said.

Defence lawyer Amarick Gill asked for six months' jail instead. After the sentence was passed, he asked if his client could defer his sentence, as Koh would like to attend his son's primary school graduation and to be present when his son's Primary School Leaving Examination results are released.

The judge allowed Koh to begin his jail term on Dec 7.

For criminal breach of trust by dishonest appropriation, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.