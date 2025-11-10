Former SAF captain charged with cheating people into giving him over S$145,000

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) captain was charged on Monday (Nov 10) with cheating multiple people into giving him a total of S$145,250 (US$111,500).

Benjamin Song Yong Pang allegedly deceived the victims into believing the money would be used either for investments or to pay his mother's medical bills, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

The 37-year-old, who was an SAF regular at the time of the alleged offences, instead used the money to service his debts and expenses, said the bureau.

According to the charge sheets, Song had asked several people for money between May 2021 and March 2024. The sums ranged from S$1,000 to more than S$27,000.

In total, he allegedly deceived people into giving him S$96,750 for investments, S$26,700 for his mother's medical bills and S$21,800 for both investments and his mother's medical bills.

He was charged on Monday with 18 counts of cheating. He did not indicate a plea and a S$100,000 bail was extended.

The next court hearing has been set for Dec 8.

A person convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. If they are convicted of an amalgamated charge, they may face twice the punishment.