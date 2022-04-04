Former SAF regular jailed for raping daughter, claimed he did not want her to seek out 'other boys'

SINGAPORE: A man started sexually touching his daughter when she was 10 years old, escalating the abuse until he raped her at least once a month from 2017 to June 2018.

The abuse the girl endured between the ages of 10 and 14 only ended when her mother walked in on one of the assaults in June 2018.

The man, now 41, was sentenced on Monday (Apr 4) to 24 years' jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane, which was the sentence sought by the prosecution.

He was a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular at the time of the offences. His name was redacted in court documents, and there is a gag order protecting the identity of the victim.

The man pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and aggravated rape. Another five charges of sexual offences against his daughter were considered for sentencing.

During the investigations, the offender said that he did not want his daughter to seek sexual intimacy with "other boys" who might "trash her", and claimed it would be "safer" to be intimate with him as he knew "how to use protection", the court heard.

GAVE HER BIRTH CONTROL PILL

The offender lived together with his wife, the victim and the victim's younger sister. The abuse took place in the offender's in-laws' home, his parents' home and the family home.

He started touching the victim sexually in 2014 or 2015, when she was in Primary 4 or Primary 5, the court heard. This happened when he went into her room to pat her to sleep.

The sexual assaults escalated to rape in December 2016. The court heard that the victim was scared of her father, and did not struggle or resist.

During one such assault between January 2017 and March 2017, when the victim was 12 to 13, the offender was worried that the condom he was wearing had broken during the rape.

The next day, after picking up his daughter from school, he gave her a "morning after" pill - a birth control pill - which she took.

DISCOVERY OF OFFENCES

The abuse came to light on Jun 24, 2018, when the girl's mother walked into a room in the family home and saw the abuse.

The woman shouted at her husband, demanding to know what he was doing to their daughter. She forced her husband out of the room and asked her daughter what had happened, but the girl was crying and was unable to answer.

Although the victim's mother intended to report the offences, her daughter told her not to do so as she did not want anything to happen to her father. The victim's mother eventually found out that her husband had previously had sex with their daughter.

She did not report the offences as she was concerned about the victim and her younger sister, the court heard. The offender had also begged his wife for forgiveness.

The victim eventually reported the offences on Jul 31, 2019.