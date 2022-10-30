Former Singapore defence chief BG Kirpa Ram Vij dies, aged 87

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore defence chief Brigadier-General (BG) Kirpa Ram Vij, who was instrumental in setting up the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute (SAFTI), died on Saturday (Oct 29) aged 87.

BG Vij joined the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in 1966 and held a number of posts throughout his military career, including as the first director of SAFTI.

He was also Director Singapore Command and Staff Course and Director General Staff during his time in the military, said MINDEF in a Facebook post.

As Director General Staff from 1970 to 1974, BG Vij oversaw the transformation and operations of the Singapore Army.

He was also involved in pioneering the Singapore Command and Staff College - now known as the Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College - which defined the SAF's capabilities to groom officers for command appointments, MINDEF said.

He retired from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1974.