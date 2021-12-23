Singapore national shooter Poh Lip Meng dies aged 52

SINGAPORE: Singapore national shooter Poh Lip Meng died on Wednesday (Dec 22) at the age of 52 after collapsing during a jog, the Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) said on Thursday.

Mr Poh was taken to Changi General Hospital after he collapsed and was pronounced dead, the association told CNA in response to queries.

Mr Poh, who joined the association in 2002, had been selected to represent Singapore at the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi next year in the 25m rapid-fire pistol event, SSA told CNA.

"Lip Meng was a valuable member of the National Pistol Men’s Team, helping Singapore achieve remarkable results in various competitions," said the SSA separately in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"He will be greatly missed."