SINGAPORE: While his cousin sexually assaulted a then 25-year-old woman, a former Singapore Police Force (SPF) station inspector kissed the woman without her consent.

On Thursday (Nov 19), Mohamad Joppri Harpawi, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of molestation. He was sentenced to four months' jail.

The victim cannot be named due to a gag order.

In response to a CNA query, SPF said that it initiated investigations against Joppri upon establishing his involvement in the case. He was immediately removed from frontline duties and later resigned on Feb 11, 2025.

SPF said that its officers are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity.

"We deal sternly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court," the police said.

CNA has asked the Attorney-General's Chambers whether Joppri's cousin, 33-year-old Syafiq Hadi Surian, has been charged or sentenced over his involvement in the case.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that at about 2am on Mar 17, 2024, the victim and her friend were at Avenue Lounge in Marina Bay Sands when they met Joppri, Syafiq and a friend.

Joppri invited the victim and her friend to drink with them at the club. The victim became so intoxicated that she could barely walk.

Sometime after 4.45am, the men's friend led the victim out of the club, accompanied by Joppri and Syafiq, and they left the area in a delivery van. She was told that they would be going to eat supper, and she drifted in and out of consciousness.

During this time, the victim's friend repeatedly tried to contact her, unaware she had left the club with the three men.

At some point before or during the drive, Syafiq told Joppri that he wanted to have a threesome with the victim and their male friend. Joppri then told their friend to "make sure to ask them" first, and added that he needed to be home to wake his children up for a pre-dawn meal.

Syafiq told Joppri that the victim and their male friend were "okay" with the sexual act. However, the court heard that Syafiq never asked the victim for consent for any sexual activity.

ENTERED HER HOTEL ROOM

As Joppri fell asleep, Syafiq drove the van to a hotel in Geylang. When Joppri woke up and asked why they were at a hotel, Syafiq told Joppri that he was too drunk and unable to drive any further.

At 5.16am, the group checked into two rooms. The victim and the men's friend entered one room, while Syafiq and Joppri entered the other room.

In the room, Syafiq said he would visit the victim's room and that "if everything was good", the accused could enter too.

"The accused understood this term to refer to the co-accused engaging in sexual activity with the victim," stated court documents.

The court heard that when the victim entered her room, she lost consciousness on the bed while the men's friend lay beside her.

Syafiq entered the victim's room first and performed a sexual act on her, which woke her up.

Joppri entered the room shortly after at Syafiq's invitation. He then kissed the victim as she lay on the bed.

The victim pushed him away, struggled to move away from both men, and told them to stop multiple times.

At about 5.26am, Joppri told Syafiq to leave the room, and both men left.

Joppri later texted the victim's friend and asked where she was, and if they could meet up. He did not mention the victim, nor that they were together at the hotel in Geylang.

At about 6.07am, the victim sent messages to her friend to ask for help and say that she had been touched by the two men. Her friend then called the police, and the two men were apprehended the same day.

COMMITTED ACT AFTER DIVORCE

Deputy public prosecutors Selene Yap, Timothy Ong and Clara Low sought a sentence of three and a half to five months' jail.

The prosecution noted there was skin-to-skin contact between Joppri and the victim, and that the victim was vulnerable as she was intoxicated.

"Although the accused did not intrude on a private part, his act of forcibly kissing the victim on her lips is nonetheless an act that has clear sexual overtones, and accordingly has some degree of sexual exploitation," said the prosecution.

In his mitigation plea, Joppri said his divorce was finalised 11 days before the offence, and he was facing bankruptcy proceedings. He sought a sentence of six weeks' jail.

Joppri also has five children, including a son with autism. The court also heard that he had been diagnosed with severe alcohol use disorder and moderate major depressive disorder – which had a "limited contributory link" to the offence.

He was represented by Mr Kanthan Raghavendra, Mr Shaneet Nityanand Rai, Mr Kalidass Murugaiyan and Mr Yip Jian Yang of Kalidass Law Corporation.

On the morning of the court hearing, Joppri voluntarily transferred S$500 (US$387) to the victim. Taking this into account, the prosecution sought a further S$1,000 in compensation.

However, Joppri's lawyers said that Joppri had borrowed the money from a friend, was unemployed and was financially dependent on his partner.

Taking into account the payment and Joppri's financial circumstances, the judge did not order further compensation.

Anyone found guilty of outrage of modesty faces up to three years' jail, caning, a fine, or any combination of the three punishments.