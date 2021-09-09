Former primary school teacher gets jail, caning for molesting 12-year-old boy during sleepover

SINGAPORE: A former primary school teacher was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail and three strokes of the cane on Thursday (Sep 9) for molesting a 12-year-old boy who was his student.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of outrage of modesty and attempted outrage of modesty for the offences committed during a sleepover at his home in 2017.

He cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court protecting the identity of the victim, who is now aged 16.

The Ministry of Education previously said that the man has been suspended from service since July 2017 and is no longer teaching in any school.

“FATHER-SON RELATIONSHIP”

According to court documents, the man became godfather to the boy who was raised by a single mother. They had a “father-son relationship” and the sleepover was intended for them to bond, court documents stated.

During the sleepover on Jun 15, 2017, the man asked if the boy masturbated and watched pornography. He also showed the victim pornography, all done under the “guise of sexual education”.

He later tapped the victim’s penis once over his shorts. When there was no sign of rejection, he touched the boy and the victim slapped his hand away.

When the boy was about to fall asleep, he tried to touch the victim’s penis again, according to the court documents.

When the boy confronted him, he tried to "normalise" his sexual acts as something a father would do to gain the trust of his child.

At the time, the victim’s mother treated the man as family and trusted him enough to allow him into her home unsupervised. She also allowed her son to go to his home unsupervised, the court heard.