Former TV personality charged with sexually assaulting minor

SINGAPORE: A former television personality was on Friday (Jan 24) charged with sexual assault of a minor on multiple occasions in June 2024.

The identities of the man and alleged victim in each charge is protected by gag orders issued by the court.

The man faces a total of eight charges: Six counts of sexual penetration of a girl under 16, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of stalking.

He is accused of engaging in sexual activities with a minor on five days in June 2024. He purportedly did this at his home, a hotel and a hospital.

The alleged victim in each sexual assault charge was 15 at the time.

Charge sheets do not state whether the alleged victim is the same across the six charges.

In August 2024, the man is accused of obstructing justice by instructing someone to cry in front of her mother.

He allegedly instructed this person to tell her mother she did not want him to go to jail, and not to press charges against him.

In September 2024, he is accused of harassing someone by calling her 18 times in one day.

He also allegedly sent her a WhatsApp message, and logged into her virtual room on a karaoke app on two days.

After being charged in a district court, the man did not indicate if he will be pleading guilty or claiming trial.

He was given time to find a lawyer, and his case will be heard again on Feb 20. He remains out on bail of S$20,000 (US$15,000).

If found guilty of sexual penetration of a minor, the man can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined or both.

Obstruction of justice is punishable by a jail term of up to seven years in jail, a fine or both.

The offence of stalking that causes harassment carries up to a year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.