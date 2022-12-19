Former university student ordered to undergo mandatory treatment for non-consensual filming of sex with women

SINGAPORE: A former university undergraduate was sentenced to 18 months' mandatory treatment on Monday (Dec 19) for filming himself having sex with women he met on Tinder, without their consent.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order that now covers his identity as well, was suffering from adjustment disorder with depressed mood at the time of the offences.

He pleaded guilty in October to two charges of recording intimate videos without consent. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

He had recorded himself having sex with an 18-year-old woman whom he met on Tinder in October 2020. This was in his university dormitory.

He also recorded a 20-year-old female student as they were having sex in November 2020. The offender has since been expelled from university.

On Monday, District Judge Luke Tan said that a report had found the offender suitable for a mandatory treatment order.

A mandatory treatment order directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Judge Tan said that the opinion of an appointed psychiatrist is not definitive of the court's assessment, as the psychiatric report will not give an answer as to what degree rehabilitation applies in a case.

"Nonetheless, that (report) will still be a basis for legal determination as to the nature of the disorder, the extent to which it contributed to the offence, and in this case your potential of treatment," said Judge Tan.

He said that as a general principle, deterrence may have a lesser role to play where an offender has a mental illness before and during the commission of the offence, and particularly so if there is "a causal relationship between the mental condition and the commission of the offence".

He noted from the psychiatrist's report that six conditions were listed satisfying the requirements for a mandatory treatment order to be imposed.

In particular, Judge Tan noted that the accused's adjustment disorder with depressed is treatable, and that he was willing to go for treatment.

The report also said that the offender's disorder contributed to his offending and that his father is providing the necessary family and emotional support, and is able to pay for the treatment.

The psychiatrist also found the offender's risk of reoffending to be low.

Judge Tan told the offender that there are consequences if he fails to comply with his obligations or breaches the mandatory treatment order.

"Amongst other things, this includes the ability of the court to vary the order or even to revoke the order and re-sentence you," said Judge Tan.

He strongly advised the offender to take the order seriously and comply with conditions to be treated, "otherwise it will all come to naught, and everybody who's trying to help you, all their efforts will be wasted".

When asked if he was willing to comply with the treatment order, the offender said: "Willing."