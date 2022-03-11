Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Former Wildlife Reserves Singapore assistant director charged with corruption involving more than S$200,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Former Wildlife Reserves Singapore assistant director charged with corruption involving more than S$200,000

Former Wildlife Reserves Singapore assistant director charged with corruption involving more than S$200,000

File photo of a gavel. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
11 Mar 2022 11:00AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 11:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A former assistant director of Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) was charged on Friday (Mar 11) with corruption involving more than S$200,000.

Goh Meng Kwee faces 10 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly obtaining bribes of more than S$150,000 from several people between 2014 and 2018. This was in exchange for advancing the business interests of various companies with WRS, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release.

The 49-year-old is also accused of using about S$44,000 of the bribes to pay for a car - a Mercedes-Benz B200 - in 2017. For this, he faces two charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. 

There is also an additional corruption charge for allegedly receiving S$50,000 from two people in May 2018 “as an inducement for advancing their company’s business interests with a WRS contractor”, CPIB said. 

Six other people were charged in court with corruption on Friday in connection with Goh's alleged offences. 

They are: 
•    Ng Yeow Seng, the director of Ascension Engineering Services
•    Neo Chye Koon and Wong Chee Thiam, the directors of Magnum Precision Industries
•    Ng Thiam Huat, the director of United Channel Construction & Facility Services
•    Tay Chun Hsiong, the business development manager of Lantro
•    Fang Yih Uei, the director of RH Creation

All are accused of giving or conspiring to give bribes of between S$20,000 to S$72,000 to Goh for advancing their business interests with WRS or a WRS contractor. 

Two of the men - Ng Thiam Huat and Tay - face an additional charge each. 

Tay allegedly obtained a S$3,000 bribe from Ng Thiam Huat as a reward for furthering the man's business interests with the company Tay worked for. 

Those convicted of a corruption offence can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

For a money laundering offence under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, those found guilty can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

Related Topics

Wildlife Reserves Singapore court corruption

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us