Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang says he is not standing in next General Election
The former WP chief did not stand in the 2020 General Election.
SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest in the next General Election (GE), which has to be called by November 2025.
In a video posted on the WP's Instagram account on Saturday (Dec 7), Mr Low can be seen greeting residents during a walkabout and handing out WP newsletters.
When asked by a resident if he would be contesting the next GE, Mr Low said: "I am already retired."
He denied reports that he may be standing, describing the reports as rumours.
"I'm not participating in the election. We've got a younger generation that can move the party forward," he added.
Mr Low retired from politics in 2020 and did not stand in the General Election that year. He was Singapore's longest-serving opposition Member of Parliament before he retired.
An MP for Hougang for 20 years from 1991, Mr Low formed a team to contest Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election.
WP took Aljunied with 54.72 per cent of the votes that year, the first time an opposition party had won a GRC. In 2015, the party held Aljunied by a slim margin, with 50.96 per cent of the votes.
Mr Low stepped down as the party's secretary-general in 2018, handing the reins to current chief Pritam Singh.
At the 2020 General Election, the WP team won 59.95 per cent of the votes in Aljunied and also won Sengkang GRC.
Mr Low remains a member of the party's central executive committee.