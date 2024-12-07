Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang says he is not standing in next General Election

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang will not contest in the next General Election (GE), which has to be called by November 2025.

In a video posted on the WP's Instagram account on Saturday (Dec 7), Mr Low can be seen greeting residents during a walkabout and handing out WP newsletters.

When asked by a resident if he would be contesting the next GE, Mr Low said: "I am already retired."

He denied reports that he may be standing, describing the reports as rumours.

"I'm not participating in the election. We've got a younger generation that can move the party forward," he added.