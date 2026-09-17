Jalan Besar Stadium to get 1,500 more seats as FAS responds to stronger fan support
Donations to FAS surged from S$695,000 to S$12.35 million, including S$10 million from tech firm Sea.
SINGAPORE: Jalan Besar Stadium will get 1,500 additional seats, as the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) seeks to increase capacity amid stronger fan support for Singapore football.
In the association’s latest annual report published on Wednesday (Sep 16), FAS president Forrest Li said “solid competitive results” in the past year by the men’s national team, known as the Lions, have created a “groundswell of excitement and support” among fans.
The Lions qualified for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time after an unbeaten qualifying campaign, with more than 30,000 fans turning up for their final qualifier against Bangladesh in March.
Mr Li said stadiums had been “fuller and louder than ever”, adding that every ASEAN Cup match in Singapore had been played to a sold-out stadium.
“In recognition of this strong fan response, we are working with SportSG to increase game-viewing capacity: first, by erecting a new South Stand at Jalan Besar Stadium to add 1,500 additional seats, and later, with the completion of new stadiums in Punggol and Toa Payoh,” he said in the annual report.
“This improved infrastructure, allowing us to welcome many more fans to the pitch, will make Singapore football even more vibrant and inclusive.”
Jalan Besar Stadium, located in Tyrwhitt Road, currently has a capacity of about 6,000.
Stadium capacity and access to match tickets have been hot-button issues among Singapore’s football fans, including when the Lions faced Thailand in their ASEAN football championship semi-final back in August this year.
DONATIONS SOAR
Donations to FAS rose to S$12.35 million (US$9.68 million) in the financial year ended Mar 31, 2026, from S$695,000 the year before.
The sum included a S$10 million donation from tech firm Sea, of which Mr Li is the chairman and chief executive officer. The donation was part of the firm’s wider S$50 million commitment to support the long-term development of Singapore football, according to the report.
FAS also received a donation of S$2 million from “a council member”.
According to media reports, Mr Li had said after the Lions’ Asian Cup qualification that he would reward the team with S$2 million in bonuses out of his own pocket.
“These donations were received to support the association’s activities and did not give rise to any repayment obligations,” said the annual report.
FAS's Institution of a Public Character status has also been renewed up to Jun 7, 2028, allowing it to issue tax-deductible receipts to donors.
“This year, we have seen a glimmer of possibility, a glimpse of what a bright future could look like for Singapore football. Competitive results we can be proud of, a huge and vibrant response from fans, our stadiums full and roaring. But one historic qualification does not indicate the job is done,” said Mr Li.
“To sustain and improve on the results we’ve seen this year, we need consistent, meaningful investment across the entire footballing ecosystem – both in our players and in the people and environments around them, from coaches to referees to sports scientists.”