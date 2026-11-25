'Crazy moves only look good in hindsight': Forrest Li on Singapore football, Shopee and a new era of e-commerce
Sea founder Forrest Li said he was advised against taking the top job at the Football Association of Singapore, but felt he had to give it a shot.
SINGAPORE: Sea founder and CEO Forrest Li has been called "crazy" a few times in his life. The moment he decided to work on championing Singapore football was one of them, he said on Wednesday (Nov 25).
The Singaporean billionaire, who became president of the Football Association of Singapore in April 2025, said many people advised him against accepting the position when he was asked.
His decision was informed by his chairmanship of the Lion City Sailors football club from 2020, and a sense of the place Singapore football used to occupy in the national imagination.
"My time with the Sailors showed me the progress that can happen when football is given the right support," he told an audience at the Singapore University of Social Sciences' JY Pillay Distinguished Speakers Series.
"If we could do the same on a larger scale and bring that pride and joy back to national football, it would be an incredible act of service for Singapore.
"For this country that welcomed me when I was nobody, that made me feel like I belonged, that nurtured my success from day one, I felt like I had to give it a shot."
On top of that, "people really care", he said, as he recalled hearing fans talk about the heydays of Singapore football, with long ticket queues, roaring stadiums and the iconic "Kallang Wave".
"In Singapore's history, for quite a long period of time, economic growth was the root of what (makes) people feel proud, feel happy, feel satisfaction," he said.
"But if you think about our kids, the younger generation – when they were born, they see Singapore is already kind of a perfect world. You have the best airport, best highway, best everything.
"Then where is their satisfaction coming from? Where is their national pride and the sense of unity? What is the common memory they can have, they feel proud of as a Singaporean?"
Mr Li said he believes football can play that role.
"You don't see any other kind of events that can really pull people together and have that common memory and that common emotion," he said.
He also spoke about behind-the-scenes challenges he has faced since taking on the FAS presidency.
When Singapore got into the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two final, he said, the National Stadium – Singapore's only AFC-compliant stadium – was booked out for Lady Gaga's concert.
Over 100 workers had just three weeks to convert the neighbourhood Bishan Stadium to an AFC-compliant sports venue, he recounted.
The final was successfully hosted there on May 18, 2025. Although Singapore lost, no one left the stadium feeling defeated, he said.
"UNINTUITIVE AND RISKY"
Mr Li drew parallels to the swings he has taken at the helm of Sea, which owns Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform Shopee.
"Crazy moves only look good in hindsight, after success has come," he said of leading the company, which also owns online games developer and publisher Garena and digital financial services provider Monee.
This meant taking "unintuitive and risky" decisions, such as venturing into e-commerce from online gaming, launching Shopee as a mobile-first online retail platform, and later expanding it into Brazil.
"That's why staying hungry and staying foolish is essential to the entrepreneurial spirit. If you know how hard something is going to be from the start, you may not do it at all," he said.
"But if you are foolish enough to begin, and you have that hunger and determination to just keep going, no matter what, you can overcome any challenge."
Challenges continue, evidenced by audience questions about how Mr Li saw the rise of content-driven marketing or "shoppertainment" and low costs on rival e-commerce platforms.
He said Shopee was embracing content-driven discovery through short videos, which he expected to coexist and converge with traditional search-based online shopping.
He added that Shopee differentiated itself through logistics, competing not just on low prices but on how quickly and reliably customers receive their orders.
Mr Li, who was born in China and came to Singapore in 2006, also recalled receiving a grant from the Economic Development Board to support his startup in 2010, which he described as "unbelievable" as a foreigner at the time.
In response to a question about immigration, he said he hoped Singapore would remain "open-minded", with the government setting policies aligned to social and economic impact.
With Singapore being a small country, he added, staying relevant and connected to the rest of the world is "very, very important".
"Being small also gives us a big advantage. When enough of us believe in something, we can band together quickly and move forward with great unity. Our founding leaders knew this," he said.
"My wish for Singapore is that we, as a people, will also make this mindset a part of enduring culture. That we will always stay hungry, and stay foolish."