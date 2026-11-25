SINGAPORE: Sea founder and CEO Forrest Li has been called "crazy" a few times in his life. The moment he decided to work on championing Singapore football was one of them, he said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The Singaporean billionaire, who became president of the Football Association of Singapore in April 2025, said many people advised him against accepting the position when he was asked.

His decision was informed by his chairmanship of the Lion City Sailors football club from 2020, and a sense of the place Singapore football used to occupy in the national imagination.

"My time with the Sailors showed me the progress that can happen when football is given the right support," he told an audience at the Singapore University of Social Sciences' JY Pillay Distinguished Speakers Series.

"If we could do the same on a larger scale and bring that pride and joy back to national football, it would be an incredible act of service for Singapore.

"For this country that welcomed me when I was nobody, that made me feel like I belonged, that nurtured my success from day one, I felt like I had to give it a shot."