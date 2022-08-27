6 new highlights at Fort Canning Park, from interactive heritage gallery to expanded spice garden

SINGAPORE: A new gallery tracing the heritage of Fort Canning Park and an expanded spice garden opened at Fort Canning Park on Friday (Aug 26).

The heritage gallery will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the park's history, while the spice garden has grown to feature more varieties of plants, herbs and spice trees, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a press release.

These attractions were due to open in 2021 but were delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing manpower crunch.

Here are the details of the new attractions available at Fort Canning Park.