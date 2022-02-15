Fort Siloso gazetted as Singapore’s 74th national monument

SINGAPORE: Sentosa’s Fort Siloso was gazetted as Singapore’s 74th national monument on Tuesday (Feb 15), becoming the first monument that is not located on the mainland.

The designation commemorates the fort’s role in the Battle for Singapore, which marks its 80th anniversary this year, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said in a news release.

“The historic site that stands as a testament to Singapore’s war years and rich military history will be accorded the highest level of protection, with 11 fort structures that collectively tell Singapore’s defence story,” the board said. Tuesday also marks the country’s Total Defence Day.

NHB added that this is the first time a site with structures is gazetted as a national monument.

The board first announced its intention to gazette Fort Siloso on Jan 17.

“The site was accorded immediate protection as a proposed National Monument, following the amendments to the Preservation of Monuments Act in 2021,” it said.

“NHB then engaged with key heritage stakeholders and also welcomed public feedback on the proposed monument.

“As a gazetted monument, Fort Siloso will continue to serve as a social and community space enjoyed by Singaporeans, as well as a tourist attraction.”