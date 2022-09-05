Singaporeans invited to share views on education and lifelong learning in Forward Singapore exercise

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are invited to share their views on education and lifelong learning as part of the Forward Singapore exercise.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing launched the Forward Singapore Equip pillar microsite on Monday (Sep 5) as he encouraged Singaporeans to give their feedback.

"One of the things that we want to see and have demonstrated here this evening is this. We didn't want this to be an exercise where we tell everyone else what we want to achieve and put a fullstop," said Mr Chan in his closing remarks after an engagement session with 74 students at Republic Polytechnic on Monday afternoon.

"What we want to see is we want an evolving document of what we all want to achieve together in common. And how we, each and every one of us, is going to contribute to that."

The engagements under the Equip pillar will focus on building consensus and fostering collective responsibility on how to equip every Singaporean with the opportunity to "thrive, grow and realise their aspirations", regardless of their starting point in life, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a separate press release.

Mr Chan, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How will lead the Equip pillar of the Forward Singapore exercise.

The Forward Singapore exercise was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June, with the aim of reviewing and refreshing Singapore's "social compact".