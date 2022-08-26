'Don't just ask for changes,' says DPM Wong, urging youths to be active citizens and shape Singapore's future

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Aug 26) urged youths to be active citizens in shaping Singapore's future.

Speaking at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum, Mr Wong stressed the importance of the Forward Singapore exercise as an effort to refresh and strengthen Singapore's social compact.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, launched the exercise in June. It is led by him and the fourth generation, or 4G leadership team.

"Some questions to pose to all of you are the following: How can we continue to provide more opportunities for every Singaporean? How can we keep Singapore cohesive and inclusive as we move forward together?" he added.

"And of course, finally, what change would you like to see in Singapore and what can you do to help make that a reality? Don't just ask for changes and say it's somebody else's business to get that thing done," said Mr Wong, posing these questions to students in the auditorium.

"What would you like to see, and how can you be involved as an active citizen in shaping Singapore's future too?"

Singapore has inherited a "stable, prosperous, united" country from its forefathers, he added.

"We should cherish that. We should be very appreciative that we have this wonderful gift given to us, (that) we are in this environment here," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

"But we should never take that for granted. I think it's our collective responsibility to see how we can improve it and make it better."