'Don't just ask for changes,' says DPM Wong, urging youths to be active citizens and shape Singapore's future
Speaking to students at the NUS Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum, Mr Lawrence Wong stressed the importance of the Forward Singapore exercise in strengthening Singapore's social compact.
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Aug 26) urged youths to be active citizens in shaping Singapore's future.
Speaking at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Kent Ridge Ministerial Forum, Mr Wong stressed the importance of the Forward Singapore exercise as an effort to refresh and strengthen Singapore's social compact.
Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, launched the exercise in June. It is led by him and the fourth generation, or 4G leadership team.
"Some questions to pose to all of you are the following: How can we continue to provide more opportunities for every Singaporean? How can we keep Singapore cohesive and inclusive as we move forward together?" he added.
"And of course, finally, what change would you like to see in Singapore and what can you do to help make that a reality? Don't just ask for changes and say it's somebody else's business to get that thing done," said Mr Wong, posing these questions to students in the auditorium.
"What would you like to see, and how can you be involved as an active citizen in shaping Singapore's future too?"
Singapore has inherited a "stable, prosperous, united" country from its forefathers, he added.
"We should cherish that. We should be very appreciative that we have this wonderful gift given to us, (that) we are in this environment here," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
"But we should never take that for granted. I think it's our collective responsibility to see how we can improve it and make it better."
INCOME INEQUALITY AND SUPPORTING VULNERABLE GROUPS
In his speech, Mr Wong addressed income inequality in Singapore and the importance of uplifting lower-income households.
Income inequality in Singapore, as measured by the Gini coefficient, has been coming down, he noted.
"It's because of all our efforts to uplift incomes at the lower end, and make sure that lower-income households enjoy good income growth. And that's very important for Singapore's cohesion, that everyone continues to have this chance of moving forward together," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
"How do we sustain this, is the question?"
Even as Singapore continues to grow as a global city, the country must ensure that everyone "progresses and moves forward together", he added.
"One important strategy is to make sure that we continue to have a fair and progressive tax and transfer system," he continued.
The Government will continue to maintain a progressive system that is fair, and "will tilt in favour" of the vulnerable and lower-income groups in Singapore.
These families need support from agencies, as well as interventions and solutions to help them overcome the obstacles that they face in life, said Mr Wong.
"This is extremely resource intensive," he said, adding that each family needs social workers, counsellors and other people coming together to help them.
"And this is why it's also very important for us to understand that making this work, it's not going to be possible just through the Government's efforts alone," said the Deputy Prime Minister.
"Because in order to enable these sorts of solutions, we need everyone to come alongside. (We need) everyone to do their part."