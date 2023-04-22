Founders’ Memorial launches exhibition on Singapore’s history, features documents on split from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A new exhibition on Singapore's road to independence and its nation-building years opened on Friday (Apr 21), capturing stories belonging to the country's leaders and its founding generations.

A range of artefacts are on display at the National Museum of Singapore as part of the pilot by the Founders’ Memorial, slated to open in 2027 at Bay East Garden in Gardens by the Bay.

They include a red box that once contained founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's documents and a newly declassified section of what is known as the Albatross Files, which details the top-level discussions leading up to Singapore's split from Malaysia.

The exhibition, called Semangat Yang Baru: Forging A New Singapore Spirit, also provides glimpses of what life was like then.

Exhibits include a weighing scale used by farmers to weigh their pigs, to tell the story of how their lives were affected by Singapore's shift away from farming.