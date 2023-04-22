Founders’ Memorial launches exhibition on Singapore’s history, features documents on split from Malaysia
Artefacts include a red box that once contained founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's documents and the Albatross Files, which details the top-level discussions leading up to Singapore's split from Malaysia.
SINGAPORE: A new exhibition on Singapore's road to independence and its nation-building years opened on Friday (Apr 21), capturing stories belonging to the country's leaders and its founding generations.
A range of artefacts are on display at the National Museum of Singapore as part of the pilot by the Founders’ Memorial, slated to open in 2027 at Bay East Garden in Gardens by the Bay.
They include a red box that once contained founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's documents and a newly declassified section of what is known as the Albatross Files, which details the top-level discussions leading up to Singapore's split from Malaysia.
The exhibition, called Semangat Yang Baru: Forging A New Singapore Spirit, also provides glimpses of what life was like then.
Exhibits include a weighing scale used by farmers to weigh their pigs, to tell the story of how their lives were affected by Singapore's shift away from farming.
TALES OF A BYGONE WAY OF LIFE
“What we try to do differently in this exhibition is to bring out the lesser-known stories,” said Founders' Memorial curator Wong Lee Min.
“So for instance, when we come to the exhibition, you can find out a bit more about the dilemmas that were faced by our founding leaders and generation, the kinds of sacrifices that they had to make, in order to move the nation forward.”
Getting the public to contribute artefacts has been a priority for the Founders' Memorial team.
Their open call for objects and stories about Singapore in its early years received more than 900 submissions, including a photo of Singapore's first Social Affairs Minister Othman Wok overseeing the construction of the former National Stadium in Kallang.
“As his daughter and representing the family, it's natural that I would like to share as much as I can, to the best of my knowledge about my late father,” said Madam Lily Othman, daughter of the late pioneering leader.
“This is for the benefit of the present and future generation, so they can understand the value and respect what our Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his cabinet members went through to make Singapore what it is today.”
PARTS OF SHARED IDENTITY AS SINGAPOREANS
The exhibition also uses interactive features to help make the past more immersive. Visitors can take on activities such as quizzes and even design their own Singapore flag.
Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong said: “The best legacy that our founding leaders have left us are the values that they live by and they fought for, as they built Singapore brick by brick, step by step.
“They have become such fundamental parts of our shared identity as Singaporeans.”
Mr Tong added: “When subsequent generations similarly reflect on their heritage, my hope is that they will look back at this point in history with pride, as we are doing, as we look back in our history, with so much pride, that Singaporeans came together to forge a new spirit and charted the way forward for an even better Singapore.”
The exhibition runs until the end of October.
Organisers said the feedback received will help to shape the way narratives will be presented in the permanent galleries of the Founders’ Memorial.