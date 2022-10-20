Four CNB officers injured while arresting man suspected of taking drugs

SINGAPORE: Four officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) were injured on Thursday (Oct 20) while arresting a 26-year-old man suspected of taking drugs.

At about 4.50am on Thursday, CNB officers conducted a raid at a residential unit along Petir Road after receiving information that a man was believed to have taken controlled drugs.

The man purportedly armed himself with a knife and put up a struggle to resist arrest and four CNB officers were injured in the process, said the Singapore Police Force, adding that the man was eventually subdued.

Three of the CNB officers were taken conscious to the hospital and received treatment for cuts, while the fourth officer suffered slight injuries.

A knife, items suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized at the scene, said the police.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, suspected consumption of controlled drugs, as well as possession of controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He will be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years, and fined or caned.

CNB's investigations into the man's suspected drug-related offences are ongoing.

"The Home Team has zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law," the police said.