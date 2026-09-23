Four condominium units seized in S$3b money laundering case sold at auction

SINGAPORE: Four condominium units seized in Singapore's S$3 billion money laundering case were sold at auction on Wednesday (Sep 23), although most of the other 15 on offer received no interest.

Notable properties that were up for sale included a four-bedroom penthouse at South Beach Residences that was listed at a guide price of S$25.3 million (US$19.8 million).

Real estate agencies SRI and Edmund Tie and Company (ETC) conducted auctions at their respective offices on Wednesday. No photography or videography was allowed.

MARTIN MODERN, WALLICH RESIDENCE

SRI held its auction at its Great World City office and drew about 60 people.

Six units at Martin Modern went under the hammer first, with four smaller than 1,000 sq ft.

The first, a 764 sq ft unit on the 26th floor, opened at about S$2.24 million. After a long period of silence, a counter bid was made at S$2.05 million. This triggered another three bids, and the unit was eventually sold at S$2.12 million.

A 29th-floor two-bedroom unit also opened at about S$2.24 million, but three bids later, the unit was withdrawn, with the highest offer at S$2.11 million.

Another three units, between floors 26 and 29, measuring between 764 sq ft and 1,733 sq ft, went by with no interest.

The final unit at Martin Modern, measuring 764 sq ft on the 17th floor, was sold at S$2.08 million - the only bid after it opened at about S$2.24 million.