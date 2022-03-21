Four more to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE: Four more people will be charged with allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe management measures (SMMs) at a New Year’s Eve gathering in Clarke Quay

The four individuals are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Mar 21).

“Another three individuals have been served Notices of Composition (NOCs) of S$1,000 each for breaching SMMs,” it added.

This brings the total number of people who have been or will be charged in relation to the New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay to 14.

A total of 19 individuals have been served NOCs.