Four more to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay
SINGAPORE: Four more people will be charged with allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe management measures (SMMs) at a New Year’s Eve gathering in Clarke Quay
The four individuals are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Mar 21).
“Another three individuals have been served Notices of Composition (NOCs) of S$1,000 each for breaching SMMs,” it added.
This brings the total number of people who have been or will be charged in relation to the New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay to 14.
A total of 19 individuals have been served NOCs.
Videos circulating on social media in January showed crowds gathered outside Riverside Point in Clarke Quay ushering in the new year on Dec 31.
The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the gathering "a potential superspreading event".
“As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing SMMs,” said URA.
“The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses. We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others.”
