Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Four more to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Four more to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay

Four more to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay

Screengrabs of videos circulating on social media show a crowd at a New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay. (Screengrabs: Tiktok/shihanahnafshoeb/imnosimpp)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
21 Mar 2022 04:03PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 04:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Four more people will be charged with allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe management measures (SMMs) at a New Year’s Eve gathering in Clarke Quay

The four individuals are aged between 19 and 22, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Mar 21).

“Another three individuals have been served Notices of Composition (NOCs) of S$1,000 each for breaching SMMs,” it added. 

This brings the total number of people who have been or will be charged in relation to the New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay to 14. 

A total of 19 individuals have been served NOCs.  

Related:

Videos circulating on social media in January showed crowds gathered outside Riverside Point in Clarke Quay ushering in the new year on Dec 31.

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the gathering "a potential superspreading event". 

“As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing SMMs,” said URA. 

“The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses. We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others.”

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/yb(ta)

Related Topics

COVID-19 Urban Redevelopment Authority

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us