Four more individuals in Singapore charged over Wirecard case, taking total tally to seven

SINGAPORE: Four more individuals were charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 17) in connection to the Wirecard investigation, taking the total tally to seven.

This comes after investigations by the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department into the activities of two Singapore subsidiaries of the German company Wirecard AG.

Three of the four - James Aga Wardhana, Chai Ai Lim and See Lee Wee - were former employees of Wirecard Asia Holding, while Yeo Chiew Hai Henry was a director at Jacobson Fareast Marketing Services.

The four individuals allegedly conspired with Edo Kurniawan, then Wirecard Asia's vice president of controlling and finance, to dishonestly misappropriate amounts ranging between S$41,200 and S$100,000 from the company.

Edo left Singapore before investigations into the offences commenced, and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him in connection to the case, said the police.

Wardhana, See and Yeo are also accused of committing money laundering by allegedly transferring most of the misappropriated amounts to other individuals.

Additionally, Wardhana has also been charged for allegedly abetting Yeo to falsify four invoices totalling $$184,870 from Jacobson Fareast to Wirecard Asia.

The four individuals will be charged with criminal breach of trust. If convicted, they could be jailed up to 15 years and be liable to a fine for each charge.

Wardhana, See and Yeo have also been charged with the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. If convicted, face jail terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to S$500,000 for each charge.

Wardhana and Yeo have also been charged with falsification of accounts. If convicted, they could be jailed up to 10 years and be liable to a fine for each charge.