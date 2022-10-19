Four people charged with corruption over bribes for SBS Transit contracts

SINGAPORE: Four people were charged with corruption on Wednesday (Oct 19) over bribes for SBS Transit contracts.
Tan Hoon Gee, 46, was charged with obtaining bribes amounting to at least S$35,655 from several people between 2020 and 2021.
These bribes were allegedly obtained by Tan, who was a senior engineer of SBS Transit at the time of the offences, as inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of the various companies with SBS Transit, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).
Tan faces 14 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which three charges are amalgamated charges under the Criminal Procedure Code.
BRIBES
Poh Beng Chye, 59, the sole proprietor of Clear Cut Engineering at the time of the offences, and Lim Tong Keong, 58, the sole proprietor of LTK Engineering Services at the time, were also charged on Wednesday.
Both men allegedly conspired to give a total of at least S$7,600 in bribes to Tan between 2020 and 2021 as inducements for engaging Clear Cut Engineering for more fabrication and maintenance jobs, as well as supplying parts to SBS Transit.
Poh and Lim each face three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which two charges are amalgamated charges under the Criminal Procedure Code.
Wang Hairu, a 51-year-old director of VT Global Marine Engineering at the time of the offences, was also charged on Wednesday.
She allegedly gave bribes amounting to S$14,420 to Tan as rewards for engaging VT Global to supply electrical components to SBS Transit between 2020 and 2021.
She faces three corruption charges, of which one is an amalgamated charge under the Criminal Procedure Code.
THREE OTHERS CHARGED IN JUNE
Three other people were charged with corruption earlier this year over bribes for SBS Transit contracts.
Chin Tyng Lei, 69, director of Allinton Engineering and Trading at the time of the offences, and Wendy Loh Chen Yi, 62, assistant sales manager of Allinton, were charged on Jun 1.
They face eight charges for allegedly conspiring to give a total of at least S$13,635 in bribes to Tan between 2020 and 2021. The bribes were meant as rewards for engaging Allinton to supply hardware parts to SBS Transit.
Another senior engineer of SBS Transit at the time, Lau Yuen Fai, was also charged on Jun 1 for obtaining gratifications in the form of loans amounting to S$2,050 from Poh as inducements for engaging Clear Cut Engineering for more fabrication and maintenance jobs, as well as supplying parts to SBS Transit between 2019 and 2021.
Lau, 60, faces three corruption charges and Poh faces another three charges.
"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB.
"Companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees."
Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.