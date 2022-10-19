Four people charged with corruption over bribes for SBS Transit contracts

SINGAPORE: Four people were charged with corruption on Wednesday (Oct 19) over bribes for SBS Transit contracts.

Tan Hoon Gee, 46, was charged with obtaining bribes amounting to at least S$35,655 from several people between 2020 and 2021.

These bribes were allegedly obtained by Tan, who was a senior engineer of SBS Transit at the time of the offences, as inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of the various companies with SBS Transit, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Tan faces 14 charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which three charges are amalgamated charges under the Criminal Procedure Code.

BRIBES

Poh Beng Chye, 59, the sole proprietor of Clear Cut Engineering at the time of the offences, and Lim Tong Keong, 58, the sole proprietor of LTK Engineering Services at the time, were also charged on Wednesday.

Both men allegedly conspired to give a total of at least S$7,600 in bribes to Tan between 2020 and 2021 as inducements for engaging Clear Cut Engineering for more fabrication and maintenance jobs, as well as supplying parts to SBS Transit.

Poh and Lim each face three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which two charges are amalgamated charges under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Wang Hairu, a 51-year-old director of VT Global Marine Engineering at the time of the offences, was also charged on Wednesday.

She allegedly gave bribes amounting to S$14,420 to Tan as rewards for engaging VT Global to supply electrical components to SBS Transit between 2020 and 2021.

She faces three corruption charges, of which one is an amalgamated charge under the Criminal Procedure Code.