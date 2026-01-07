Four taken to hospital after pile-up involving four vehicles on CTE

The other vehicles involved were a ComfortDelGro taxi and a red multi-purpose vehicle, with visible damage to its rear tailgate.

The police were alerted to the incident at about 7.20pm, after the collision took place on the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway.

In response to queries, a police spokesperson said a 69-year-old male taxi driver and his 49-year-old passenger, along with a 54-year-old male car driver and his 27-year-old female passenger, were taken to the hospital.

A 42-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.