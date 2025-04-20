Glass panel at Star Vista mall falls, 4 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a glass panel fell from height at The Star Vista mall on Sunday (Apr 20) morning.

The mall is located near Buona Vista MRT station and is owned by New Creation Church, which also holds services in the building.

A staff member from The Star Vista told CNA that the glass panel fell from a location between the second and third levels of the mall

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at around 11.30am. Six people were assessed for their injuries at the scene. Four were sent to hospital while the other two declined.

CNA has contacted The Star Vista for more information.