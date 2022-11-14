Logo
Singapore

Four teenagers arrested after neighbourhood in Punggol vandalised
Vulgarities were seen scrawled at a carpark at Blk 325 Sumang Walk, with red paint also seen on various signs around the estate.

Vandalism at and around Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photos: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

14 Nov 2022 02:20PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 02:24PM)
SINGAPORE: Four teenagers aged 13 to 14 years old were arrested on Sunday (Nov 13) in relation to a case of vandalism in Punggol.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA on Monday that they were alerted to the incident at Block 325A Sumang Walk at 2.40am on Sunday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

CNA visited the site and noticed the carpark at Block 325 Sumang Walk, along with a couple of motorcycles, was vandalised.

Vandalism at a multi-storey car park at Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
A motorcycle was spray painted at the multi-storey car park at Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
A motorcycle was spray painted at the multi-storey car park at Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

Writings and drawings in red were seen scrawled at the carpark.

They include the "Up" and "Down" signs, which had their antonyms scribbled beneath.

Vulgarities were also seen scrawled on the walls of the carpark.

The exercise corner around the estate was not spared, but CNA noticed the paint looked slightly less pronounced, as though it had already been wiped.

Vandalism at a multi-storey car park at Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
The traffic sign near Block 325 Sumang Walk was vandalised. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
A sign near Block 325 Sumang Walk was vandalised. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
The exercise corner near Block 325 Sumang Walk was vandalised. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

A cleaner CNA spoke to said that the cleaners had painted the walls of Block 323A and cleaned the block's lift on Monday, which was also painted with vulgarities.

He also said that the vandalism at the carpark will be removed on Monday.

CNA has contacted Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for comments.

A sign at a void deck near Block 325 Sumang Walk was vandalised. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
Vandalism at a multi-storey car park at Block 325 Sumang Walk in Punggol. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)
Source: CNA/fh(rj)

