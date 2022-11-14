Four teenagers arrested after neighbourhood in Punggol vandalised

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers aged 13 to 14 years old were arrested on Sunday (Nov 13) in relation to a case of vandalism in Punggol.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA on Monday that they were alerted to the incident at Block 325A Sumang Walk at 2.40am on Sunday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

CNA visited the site and noticed the carpark at Block 325 Sumang Walk, along with a couple of motorcycles, was vandalised.