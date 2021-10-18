FPDA nations mark 50 years of defence pact with aerial, naval display at Marina South

SINGAPORE: Member states of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) commemorated 50 years of the defence pact with an aerial and naval display at Marina South on Monday (Oct 18).

Past noon, spectators watched fighter jets and helicopters from different countries fly close to each other. But the best was saved for the last, when three Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15SG fighters streaked across the gloomy sky in a deafening boom.

The FPDA, formed in 1971 against the backdrop of armed conflict across Southeast Asia, comprises Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

Under the pact, member states must consult each other in case of an armed attack on Malaysia or Singapore.

Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told reporters on Monday that the FPDA remains “relevant” despite the changing security challenges in the region 50 years on.

He said that the FPDA adopts a “non-threatening” posture that is “not directed at any one country, but as a regional grouping that promotes inclusiveness and cooperation among the nations”.

“I don’t think the security context in this region demands a military grouping where you can trigger it very quickly,” he said.

“The traditional threats – country to country – there are no impending threats, so I think the posture of the FPDA is adequate for security challenges.

“It doesn't mean that we won't have surprises. But I think what we're doing is exactly the right thing: To continue to … build understanding so that you can be more responsible.”

Under FPDA, member states participate in annual military exercises to strengthen cooperation and build professional relationships. The most recent example was Exercise Bersama Gold 2021, held from Oct 4 until Monday.

Named Bersama Gold instead of the usual Bersama Lima to commemorate FPDA’s 50th anniversary, the exercise saw army, air force and navy assets from member states take part in a virtual jungle warfare workshop, air defence exercises as well as anti-submarine exercises respectively.

“The fact that despite the pandemic, where we could hold an exercise with close to 3,000 troops, many ships, planes, submarine, reflects the commitment of the five nation countries of this military group,” Dr Ng said.