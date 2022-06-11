FPDA countries say they want to give 50-year-old defence pact 'modern relevance'

On Saturday, Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen hosted delegates from the member states to breakfast on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue. Australia's representative said the tone of the meeting was "one of a real sense of comfort among old friends".

"We're mindful of the need to give the FPDA a modern relevance, and we're really committed to doing that," Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles told reporters.

"That we have such a good relationship in the context of a world where there are pretty complex strategic challenges is a huge asset for all of us."

Mr Marles said the group is looking at working together in areas like maritime security, counterterrorism, humanitarian missions as well as securing supply chains.

"All of these are fields in which we can work to give the FPDA a modern relevance, which we are really keen to do," he said.

"Because relationships such as we've got now between old friends, where there is a genuine war, is something that is really precious in the modern world."