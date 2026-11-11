Firms explore more fractional work for seniors to retain expertise, ease manpower shortages

SINGAPORE: After retiring from the social work sector in 2023, Mr M Hindran, 68, returned to Kampong Kapor Family Service Centre (KKCS) this year to help manage its caseload under a fractional work arrangement.

He initially worked about two-and-a-half to three days a week at the social service organisation, handling triages and a limited number of cases. He was paid according to the hours he worked.

Fractional work lets people with specialised skills take on specific responsibilities or a reduced scope of work, rather than the range of duties of a full-time employee.

Mr Hindran said the model worked well for both him and the organisation, giving him time for personal activities while allowing him to continue contributing his experience.

“I get to do my own things. I get to do some volunteer work. I get to run my errands," he told CNA.