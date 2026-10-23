'We don't really want to cancel': Singaporeans weigh France travel plans amid violent protests

SINGAPORE: A long-awaited birthday trip to Paris with her mother is something Rachel, 29, is reluctant to give up, even as violent protests in France have left her worried about their safety.

The pair are due to travel from Oct 28 to Nov 4, just days after another round of demonstrations planned for the coming weekend.

"I'm trying to still be a bit positive about this because I planned this for so long. It's supposed to be a birthday trip with my mum, so I don't really want to cancel," said Rachel, who only wanted to be known by her first name.

Rachel is among Singaporean travellers weighing their plans amid unrest in France, where protests over the rising cost of living and declining public services descended into violence last weekend.

Travel agency Dynasty Travel said it has received requests to amend itineraries because of safety concerns, although there have been no outright cancellations so far.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans who were in Paris during the weekend unrest described witnessing looting, encountering tear gas and having their plans disrupted by public transport closures.

With further protests planned for Saturday (Oct 24), French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has called for a "massive" police presence, while targeted nighttime curfews may also be imposed.

TRAVELLERS KEEP PLANS BUT PREPARE FOR DISRUPTIONS

For Rachel, who declined to give her surname, cancelling the trip remains a last resort.

Asked whether she feared for her physical safety, she said that she felt wary of potentially encountering rioters.

"I'm quite concerned, but I'll just take precautions. That's all I can do, really."

With accommodation booked in central Paris, Rachel is particularly worried about public transport disruptions that could affect her itinerary.

Although the metro services she intends to use were not closed during last weekend's protests, she fears that further demonstrations could lead to closures.

She is prepared to take taxis instead if necessary. "We are willing to pay more if it ensures our safety," she said.