'We don't really want to cancel': Singaporeans weigh France travel plans amid violent protests
Singaporeans in Paris last weekend recounted scenes of damaged storefronts, tear gas and transport disruptions, even as daily life carried on largely as normal away from protest areas.
SINGAPORE: A long-awaited birthday trip to Paris with her mother is something Rachel, 29, is reluctant to give up, even as violent protests in France have left her worried about their safety.
The pair are due to travel from Oct 28 to Nov 4, just days after another round of demonstrations planned for the coming weekend.
"I'm trying to still be a bit positive about this because I planned this for so long. It's supposed to be a birthday trip with my mum, so I don't really want to cancel," said Rachel, who only wanted to be known by her first name.
Rachel is among Singaporean travellers weighing their plans amid unrest in France, where protests over the rising cost of living and declining public services descended into violence last weekend.
Travel agency Dynasty Travel said it has received requests to amend itineraries because of safety concerns, although there have been no outright cancellations so far.
Meanwhile, Singaporeans who were in Paris during the weekend unrest described witnessing looting, encountering tear gas and having their plans disrupted by public transport closures.
With further protests planned for Saturday (Oct 24), French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has called for a "massive" police presence, while targeted nighttime curfews may also be imposed.
TRAVELLERS KEEP PLANS BUT PREPARE FOR DISRUPTIONS
For Rachel, who declined to give her surname, cancelling the trip remains a last resort.
Asked whether she feared for her physical safety, she said that she felt wary of potentially encountering rioters.
"I'm quite concerned, but I'll just take precautions. That's all I can do, really."
With accommodation booked in central Paris, Rachel is particularly worried about public transport disruptions that could affect her itinerary.
Although the metro services she intends to use were not closed during last weekend's protests, she fears that further demonstrations could lead to closures.
She is prepared to take taxis instead if necessary. "We are willing to pay more if it ensures our safety," she said.
Responding to CNA's queries, Dynasty Travel said fewer than 10 trips to France had been amended because of concerns over the protests.
The agency said it had received "some requests for changes in itineraries, not outright cancellations".
Other customers have indicated that they may seek changes if the situation does not improve closer to their departure dates, it added.
Dynasty Travel said it was also prepared to reschedule evening activities, change transport arrangements or move travellers away from affected areas if curfews were imposed.
Chan Brothers Travel said it had not received any cancellations related to the recent protests, with its upcoming tour groups departing in November and December proceeding as planned.
The agency said it was closely monitoring developments and would make itinerary changes or alternative arrangements if conditions changed.
“Traveller safety remains our priority,” it said.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advises travellers to avoid large crowds and demonstration areas in France.
"Public demonstrations and strikes for political, social, or economic reasons occur regularly in France," it said under its travel page for France.
"They may sometimes affect traffic and public transportation. Singaporeans are advised to avoid large crowds and demonstration areas."
CNA has asked MFA about the upcoming protests, whether any Singaporeans have sought help and what assistance is being provided.
MASKED MEN, SMASHED SHOPS AND TEAR GAS
The concerns come after mass demonstrations across France on Saturday spiralled into some of the country's worst unrest in years.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to protest against declining public services and the rising cost of living.
While many demonstrations were peaceful, violent groups attacked public buildings, looted shops and supermarkets, and clashed with police.
For Singaporeans caught up in the unrest, the disruption was immediate.
Ms Julie Haw, 54, was in Paris for a food exhibition when she encountered groups of masked men while walking to dinner on Saturday night.
She recalled seeing three men striking a shop's shutters and smashing its glass before another six or seven men joined them from across the road.
“We could hear boom, boom, boom, and we saw crowds just bursting into a run,” she told CNA.
Another Singaporean, who was in Paris for work and declined to be named, described being caught in tear gas near Place de la Republique.
The 33-year-old was meeting up with a friend who lived near the protest areas.
At the square, she saw police barricades but said people were still allowed to enter and leave.
The atmosphere initially appeared peaceful.
That changed when she heard screams and saw people suddenly running towards her.
“The next thing I saw was the tear gas was thrown towards our direction … The tear gas, when I first smelled it, it was choking on the throat and on the chest, and then slowly it affects the eyes,” she told CNA.
She said she and her friend tried to escape but were pushed back by police and directed from one side of the square to another before eventually being allowed out.
During the ordeal, strangers offered them eye drops, she recalled.
Mr Edwin Ho, 40, who has lived in Paris for four years, said the latest unrest felt different from previous demonstrations he had witnessed.
“I do feel like this time was a little bit different … I think people were much more affected this time round than past protests that I’ve seen,” he said.
Although his neighbourhood was spared from the worst of the unrest, metro closures forced him to cancel plans and stay home over the weekend.
Mr Ho felt that the destruction and chaos had overshadowed the causes that peaceful protesters were fighting for. “It wasn't what people expected it to be,” he added.
DAILY LIFE CONTINUES AMID THE UNREST
Despite the chaotic scenes, Singaporeans in Paris also described a striking contrast between scenes of chaos and everyday life continuing nearby.
Ms Haw recalled seeing diners remain seated at outdoor cafes and bistros even as masked men moved through the streets.
"You know how the Parisian cafes and bistros have outdoor seating … the people didn't move at all," she said.
“And you have groups, pockets of these masked guys, but the patrons are just sitting there looking ... they just carry on with their dinner, completely undisturbed.”
The 33-year-old Singaporean who encountered tear gas near Place de la Republique described a similarly surreal scene after leaving the square.
She came across a cafe still operating along a row of damaged and looted shops.
“It’s quite surreal … People are just going about their day. There were people exercising, and then people were walking their dogs, and it’s like just another day,” she said.
She added that the damaged and looted shops she saw were concentrated around parts of the city centre where demonstrations had taken place.
By Sunday morning, streets she walked through had already been cleaned up.
Ms Haw also observed cleanup efforts near her hotel in the days following the unrest, with workers already replacing damaged windows.
Fresh demonstrations are planned for Saturday.
The French government has pledged a heavy police deployment, with the possibility of targeted nighttime curfews in several cities.
For travellers such as Rachel, the hope is that the situation will improve before their departure - and that a long-planned holiday can still go ahead.
“I’ll just play by ear at this point because everything is so unpredictable,” she added.