Frank Benjamin, founder of fashion retail group FJ Benjamin, dies

SINGAPORE: Frank Benjamin, the founder of fashion retail group FJ Benjamin, died on Wednesday (Dec 10).

An obituary posted by his family on Obits.sg on Wednesday described Mr Benjamin as a "truly extraordinary man whose kindness, generosity and unwavering grace touched every life around him".

"He was loved by all who knew him - a pillar of strength in our family, a leader within our community and a mentor who guided so many with wisdom, humility and warmth.

"His legacy of compassion and integrity will continue to inspire us forever."

Mr Benjamin founded the company in 1959 and held the position of CEO until 2006. He was the executive chairman from 1999 before being redesignated non-executive chairman in 2017.

He stepped down from that position on Dec 31, 2022, before being appointed emeritus chairman and adviser to the board of directors. His son Douglas is currently the CEO of FJ Benjamin.

According to its website, the Singapore-based company has offices in four cities and manages over 20 brands and operates 144 stores.

It has 1,600 employees in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and its businesses include luxury and lifestyle fashion, timepieces and beauty and health products.

The group distributes brands such as Cole Haan, Guess, La Senza, Marc Jacobs and Superdry across various territories. It also distributes watch brands such as Guess, Casio and Nautica.

FJ Benjamin was a previous franchise partner of English football club Manchester United's stores in Singapore.

The company was first listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1996.