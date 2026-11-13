Fraudulent claims taken seriously after video shows alleged misuse of Return Right machine: BCRS operator

SINGAPORE: The operator of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) said in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 13) that it was aware of videos circulating online showing alleged misuse of Return Right machines, adding that it took fraudulent claims seriously.

The videos showed an individual depositing ineligible containers into a Return Right machine after scanning an eligible container bearing the 10-cent deposit mark, BCRS Ltd said.

BCRS Ltd said it had since worked with its Return Network Operators to calibrate the machines to address the issue and would continue strengthening safeguards across the return network.

"Deliberate manipulation of the machines or fraudulent claims is taken seriously, as it undermines the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right," it said.

As the scheme's operator, BCRS Ltd said its priority was to ensure the system functioned “reliably and fairly for everyone”.

"This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with our operating licence," BCRS Ltd said.

It also said all Return Right machines were equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud detection technology.

The operator said it also regularly monitored data across its return network for anomalous transaction patterns. Any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action, it added.

BCRS Ltd's Facebook post did not say whether the individual seen in the videos was being investigated or whether there had been previous reports of similar incidents.

CNA has sent queries to BCRS Ltd on these issues, as well as the possible penalties and proportion of ineligible containers returned. The operator has yet to respond.

Since Oct 1, all regulated pre-packaged beverages supplied in Singapore in plastic or metal containers ranging from 150ml to 3 litres must carry the BCRS Deposit Mark, with a 10-cent deposit applied to each container.

Consumers can receive the 10-cent refund by returning eligible empty containers at Return Right reverse vending machines.