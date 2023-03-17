Free Bloobox home recycling boxes for every Singapore household from Mar 19

SINGAPORE: Free home recycling boxes can be collected by every household in Singapore from 9am on Sunday (Mar 19), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday.

Known as Blooboxes, the foldable, washable and reusable boxes can be collected from vending machines at 140 locations, including community clubs, bus interchanges and other common spaces until Apr 30.

The Bloobox initiative was announced in November last year with the aim of encouraging every household in Singapore to set up a home recycling corner, NEA said.

The boxes were initially available to residents in the constituencies of Fengshan, Sembawang West, Tampines North, Yio Chu Kang and Yuhua during the initiative's pilot phase.

It was designed in collaboration with a team of students from the Singapore Institute of Technology and can hold up to 5kg of paper, plastic, metal or glass recyclables, as well as e-waste.

When a Bloobox is full, the recyclables inside it can either be placed in a blue recycling bin or a recycling chute. E-waste items should be placed in e-waste bins.

NEA encouraged individuals to check the locations of the nearest vending machines and stock levels before heading out to collect the boxes. They can do so on the BlooboxGoWhere website.

Those collecting the boxes at vending machines can do so by scanning their NRIC or FIN cards, or their SingPass digital NRIC. They can also key in their NRIC number or FIN manually.