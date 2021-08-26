Free mask collection kicks off, some malls see small crowds around collection points

SINGAPORE: Some malls distributing free masks saw small crowds of people waiting around collection points on Thursday (Aug 26), the first day of Temasek Foundation's month-long distribution exercise, while other outlets had queues that cleared quickly.

Several collection points had also ran out of stock by mid-day, according to the Stay Prepared website, which provides information on participating outlets and stock levels at those locations.

Under the initiative by Temasek Foundation, each household can collect 50 medical grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks at selected supermarkets and malls. The distribution exercise ends on Sep 26.

Members of the public have to bring along their physical or online SP residential bill, or provide their SP residential account number in order to collect the masks. They should also bring their own bags to carry the masks, as none will be provided at collection points.

There are more than 100 participating outlets, including 15 CapitaLand malls as well as selected Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage, FairPrice Xtra and Giant outlets islandwide.