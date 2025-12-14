Free Clarke Quay night shuttle: Partygoers hope for more stops, higher bus frequencies
The free night shuttle launched by CapitaLand on Dec 5 comes after the introduction of a year-long pilot by the government that allows liquor licensees in select areas to extend their hours to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.
SINGAPORE: Higher bus frequencies and more drop-off locations outside of the city area are among suggestions that partygoers gave after the launch of a free night shuttle bus service at Clarke Quay.
The free shuttle provided by CapitaLand on Friday and Saturday nights has two components.
One is a 23-seater CQ night shuttle that leaves CQ @ Clarke Quay hourly and makes loops around town to places such as Ion Orchard, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City from 11pm to 2.50am.
Then, at 4am, one-way 45-seater buses dubbed “home shuttles” go in two directions from Clark Quay - to Westgate in Jurong East, and to Tampines Central 4.
While the looped shuttle saw low take-up, the home shuttle saw modest ridership, with 24 people in total boarding the two buses.
With the later closing hours, calls have grown louder for more late-night travel options.
This comes after NightRider bus services were discontinued in June 2022 due to low ridership.
LOOPED CITY SHUTTLE SEES POOR DEMAND
When this journalist took the looped town shuttle at 11pm on Saturday (Dec 13), he noticed that only two other people boarded it from Clarke Quay over its four hours of service.
One of them was 24-year-old Glenda Khoo, who boarded at 1am with her friend after a late-night walk around town. She had mistaken it for the shuttle that could take them to Tampines, and ultimately alighted at Raffles City to take a taxi home.
She said that a bus that looped around town “defeats the whole aim” of a night shuttle.
CNA observed that at every stop other than Clarke Quay, no passengers got on the bus.
“What’s the purpose of a city loop? For example, now we are at Clarke Quay, but we are going to Raffles City,” she said. “What’s at Raffles City at 1, 2, 3am?”
Echoing this sentiment was one partygoer who only wanted to be known as Jay. At 2am, he asked the driver of the looped service if the bus would be going to Jurong East, but was disappointed that it did not.
“If it’s going to only be at 4am, I don’t think it’s going to be effective,” said the 24-year-old data entry clerk. “I want to be home at 3am.”
He and a friend had been trying to book a private-hire car for over 20 minutes, but had been unsuccessful.
A full-time national serviceman, who only wanted to be known as Gabriel, said that the city loop could help to increase people’s chances of getting transport back home. He was waiting at the looped shuttle pick-up point with some friends at 3am, reading an information board on the service.
“If you are trying to get away from the crowd over there (in Clarke Quay), then I think (the looped shuttle) is good… you can take the shuttle to another location, and from there you may get a (private-hire car),” said the 20-year-old.
MORE LOCATIONS, HIGHER FREQUENCIES
Ms Khoo said that it would be better if resources were diverted to serving more heartland locations at different timings.
“Instead of just two areas at 4am, maybe there could be a specific bus that goes to a certain area every half an hour, otherwise it’s just not fair for everyone else living in other parts of Singapore,” she said.
Gabriel said that there could be more services to areas that he feels have been left out of the initiative, such as the north.
He said that more stops could also be added between Clarke Quay and a shuttle’s final destination.
“Let’s say, you’re going towards Tampines, then stop by every other location like Bugis, Kallang. I’m sure everyone who lives between here and Tampines would appreciate it,” he said.
CNA has reached out to CapitaLand for comment.
HOME SHUTTLES SEE MODEST RIDERSHIP
When 4am rolled around and revellers streamed out of the various clubs and bars, a few began to fill up the two buses to Tampines and Jurong East.
In all, 14 people boarded the Jurong East bus, and 10 the Tampines bus.
The Tampines bus was especially convenient for 19-year-old Daniel Chew, who lives a five-minute walk away from the drop-off point.
“I wanted to give it a try, rather than spend S$30 (US$23.20) to book a private-hire car back home,” said the polytechnic student.
For others, the ride was not directly to where they live, but it got them much closer.
This was the case for 25-year-old Spencer Soh, who lives in Bukit Batok and took the Jurong East bus after a night of drinks.
“From there, I can take (a private-hire car; it’s much cheaper,” said the university student.
This was the same for 20-year-old Chloe Tan, who was on the same bus with friends after partying at nightclub Zouk.
Instead of spending S$50 to S$60 on a ride back, she was set to save a considerable amount with a short ride from Westgate to her home in Jurong West.
The polytechnic student said that the service will “definitely” encourage her to hang out in the area for drinks in the future.
“All my friends stay around the west side also, so I'm pretty sure that they will use this service,” she added.