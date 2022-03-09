Free public transport for vulnerable groups will create 'financial burden' on commuters: Iswaran

Seniors and persons with disabilities from lower-income households can benefit from this additional support, Mr Iswaran pointed out.

“When Associate Professor Jamus Lim suggests making public transport free for seniors and persons with disability, we understand where he is coming from, yet don’t necessarily agree with where he suggests we go,” said Mr Iswaran.

He said that the Government spends more than S$2 billion annually in subsidies for public transport commuters - about S$1 billion for bus operations, and S$1 billion for train operations.

And on average, it subsidises more than $1 for every journey taken on public transport, Mr Iswaran said.

As of January this year, there are around 975,000 seniors and persons with disabilities who hold concession cards, added Mr Iswaran. Depending on the trip, they receive a discount of up to 55 per cent from what an adult commuter would pay.

“The member has estimated that his proposal will cost S$3 to S$4 million annually, which he has acknowledged has to be paid for by commuters or taxpayers. Using his numbers, for taxpayers, this would mean a 15 to 20 per cent increase to the S$2 billion in subsidies already borne by them,” said Mr Iswaran.

“If borne by commuters, adult fares will have to be increased by around 20 to 25 per cent today, or 30 to 40 cents on average. This is up to 11 times the fare increase last year. This financial burden is by no means insignificant.”

And this financial burden will grow by 2030 when the number of persons with disabilities and seniors aged 60 and above is expected to increase to about 1.2 million, the Transport Minister pointed out.

AN "EQUITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE APPROACH"

Mr Iswaran said that the Public Transport Council (PTC) recognises the need to ensure that fares remain affordable for vulnerable commuter groups and adopts a different approach.

“When fares are increased, PTC has apportioned less of the increase to concessionary commuter groups, and more to other adult commuters. But everyone pays a share and those who can pay more do so,” said Mr Iswaran.