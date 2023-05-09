93% of free home recycling boxes distributed by Apr 30: Baey Yam Keng

SINGAPORE: A total of 93 per cent of reusable home recycling boxes have been distributed, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng said on Tuesday (May 9).

Called Bloobox, the free foldable and washable boxes were distributed via vending machines and booths across Singapore after the initiative was announced in November last year.

The distribution period ended on Apr 30 this year.

In response to questions about the initiative, Mr Baey said in Parliament that about 530,000 Blooboxes - or 93 per cent - were distributed by Apr 30, with the remaining to be used to support the Recycle Right campaign.

"The strong and positive response by the public reflects the community’s interest in recycling at home or offices, and their appreciation of the utility of the Blooboxes," said Mr Baey.

Mr Baey noted that not every household required a Bloobox, as many could have existing recycling corners using other containers. The authorities had taken this into consideration while planning for the number of Blooboxes to be distributed, he added.