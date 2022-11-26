Free foldable recycling box for all residential households; nationwide collection from March 2023

SINGAPORE: Every residential household in Singapore will be able to collect a home recycling box from March next year.

The box – known as a Bloobox – can also be folded, washed and reused, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Nov 26).

Under a pilot phase, residents at five constituencies can collect their boxes earlier.

Households in Fengshan, Sembawang West, Tampines North, Yio Chu Kang and Yuhua constituencies may do so from Nov 26 to Dec 23.

Any household member registered at the residential address who is a citizen or long-term resident can collect the Bloobox for their household, said NEA.

The box can be collected from vending machines by scanning the barcode of a Singapore-issued identification document, such as an NRIC or FIN card. Alternatively, residents may also key in their identification number.

NEA encouraged individuals to check the locations of the nearest vending machines and stock levels before heading out to collect the box. They can do so online, via the BlooboxGoWhere website.