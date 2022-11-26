Free foldable recycling box for all residential households; nationwide collection from March 2023
Households in Fengshan, Sembawang West, Tampines North, Yio Chu Kang and Yuhua constituencies can collect their Bloobox from Nov 26 to Dec 23.
SINGAPORE: Every residential household in Singapore will be able to collect a home recycling box from March next year.
The box – known as a Bloobox – can also be folded, washed and reused, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Saturday (Nov 26).
Under a pilot phase, residents at five constituencies can collect their boxes earlier.
Any household member registered at the residential address who is a citizen or long-term resident can collect the Bloobox for their household, said NEA.
The box can be collected from vending machines by scanning the barcode of a Singapore-issued identification document, such as an NRIC or FIN card. Alternatively, residents may also key in their identification number.
NEA encouraged individuals to check the locations of the nearest vending machines and stock levels before heading out to collect the box. They can do so online, via the BlooboxGoWhere website.
Bloobox vending machine locations
Community clubs
- Yuhua Community Club at 90 Boon Lay Way
- Tampines North Community Club at Block 420 Tampines Street 41
- Yio Chu Kang Community Club at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6
- Fengshan Community Club at 20 Bedok North Street 2
- Woodlands Galaxy Community Club at 31 Woodlands Avenue 6
Other locations
- Fengshan Mulberry Residents’ Network at Block 79 Bedok North Road
- N4 Neighbourhood Centre, beside POSB ATM and Reverse Vending Machines next to Happy Hawker, at Block 478 Tampines Street 44
- Yuhua Zone 5 Residents’ Committee at Block 320 Jurong East Street 31
- Housing Board void deck next to Ang Mo Kio 628 Market, at Block 626 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4
More collection details for the rest of Singapore will be provided closer to the date, said NEA.
The box, designed in collaboration with a team of students from the Singapore Institute of Technology, can hold up to 5kg of recyclables. This includes paper, plastic, metal or glass recyclables, and e-waste.
“The Bloobox has labels to help households identify what can and cannot be recycled. There is also a removable divider so that households can create a separate compartment for small e-waste items,” it added.
“When the Bloobox is full, the recyclables can be placed in either a blue recycling bin or recycling chute. E-waste items such as light bulbs and batteries should be placed in an e-waste bin.”
The recycling box is intended to encourage a habit of regular recycling at home, the agency said, adding that the initiative was first announced in January this year under the Recycle Right campaign.
Under the Zero Waste Masterplan and the Singapore Green Plan 2030, NEA said the national goal is to achieve a 70 per cent overall recycling rate by 2030.
The country is also aiming to reduce the amount of waste sent to Semakau Landfill by 20 per cent per capita per day by 2026, and by 30 per cent per capita per day by 2030.
“Through recycling, we further the circular economy, turn trash into resource, and also divert waste from Semakau Landfill,” added the agency.