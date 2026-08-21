Over 3,000 lower-income residents to get free warm meals in nearby food lockers under new programme
The menu will be rotated regularly to provide variety and will cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, say North East CDC and OCBC.
SINGAPORE: More than 3,000 lower-income residents across three areas will get free warm meals delivered to food lockers near their homes from September under a new programme launched on Friday (Aug 21).
Called Warm Meals @ North East, it is expected to help 1,000 households in Tampines, Punggol and Pasir Ris-Changi towns, said OCBC and the North East Community Development Council (CDC).
Under the year-long programme, each participating household will get S$500 (US$393) in meal credits – equivalent to about 165 meals.
The credits will be disbursed progressively from September and added to the families' e-wallets through a mobile app.
They can be used at about 30 food lockers located at or near the void decks of Housing and Development Board (HDB) rental blocks across the towns. Users have to scan a QR code via the app to open the locker doors.
The warm meals are provided during lunch and dinner times. Lunch will usually be available from noon to 3pm, and dinner from 5pm to 8pm, barring any unforeseen operational requirements.
"As meals are prepared fresh daily and shortly before each service period, the three-hour redemption window is intentionally kept short to ensure quality and freshness," said OCBC and North East CDC.
The meals, supplied by Chang Cheng Group, span different cuisines and are halal-certified. They are designed to provide a balanced mix of protein, vegetables and carbohydrates.
Menu options include creamy spaghetti with roasted chicken, stir-fried chicken udon, rendang chicken, vegetarian tofu with mushroom sauce rice and teriyaki fish rice.
“The menu is rotated regularly to provide variety and cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, with meal offerings reviewed and refreshed based on beneficiaries' preferences and feedback,” said OCBC and North East CDC.
North East District mayor Baey Yam Keng said access to nutritious food is a "fundamental need" for every family, and that the initiative "responds directly" to concerns raised by residents about getting food that is good for them.
"We hope to ease daily pressures and strengthen the support ecosystem available to lower-income households in our community," he added.
In response to CNA's queries, he said the lockers have a "mechanism" to keep the food warm during the hours they are in the locker.
People can also preorder meals. The vendor will abide by food regulations and extra food will have to be disposed of because it cannot be given to others.
North East CDC, along with its partners, will monitor the take-up of the meals and make adjustments along the way so as to minimise food waste, Mr Baey said.
The programme is funded by a combined S$500,000 from OCBC and North East CDC, with support from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).
It was launched on Friday by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Mr Baey and OCBC's head of group brand and communications Koh Ching Ching. Mr Masagos and Mr Baey are also advisers to Tampines GRC grassroots organisations.
OCBC and North East CDC said the programme provides an additional option for a warm, nutritious meal when residents need greater convenience.
“Many of these families want to prepare regular meals at home but face practical challenges such as caregiving responsibilities, irregular work schedules, and other time-sensitive commitments,” they added.
Speaking at the launch of the programme in Tampines, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said: "For many of us, a warm meal at the end of the day is something we enjoy but usually also take for granted.
For some families, having a warm meal is one less worry amid the demands of daily life, he added.
Ms Koh said: "No family should have to worry about where their next warm, wholesome meal will come from. That is why partnering with MSF and North East CDC to support lower-income families was a natural choice for us."
Building on its initial rollout in Tampines, Punggol and Pasir Ris-Changi, the programme will be expanded to reach more lower-income households across the North East district.
On whether the initiative will be extended after 12 months, Mr Baey said it would depend on the reception from residents and on resources.