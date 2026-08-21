Over 3,000 lower-income residents to get free warm meals in nearby food lockers under new programme

SINGAPORE: More than 3,000 lower-income residents across three areas will get free warm meals delivered to food lockers near their homes from September under a new programme launched on Friday (Aug 21).

Called Warm Meals @ North East, it is expected to help 1,000 households in Tampines, Punggol and Pasir Ris-Changi towns, said OCBC and the North East Community Development Council (CDC).

Under the year-long programme, each participating household will get S$500 (US$393) in meal credits – equivalent to about 165 meals.

The credits will be disbursed progressively from September and added to the families' e-wallets through a mobile app.

They can be used at about 30 food lockers located at or near the void decks of Housing and Development Board (HDB) rental blocks across the towns. Users have to scan a QR code via the app to open the locker doors.

The warm meals are provided during lunch and dinner times. Lunch will usually be available from noon to 3pm, and dinner from 5pm to 8pm, barring any unforeseen operational requirements.

"As meals are prepared fresh daily and shortly before each service period, the three-hour redemption window is intentionally kept short to ensure quality and freshness," said OCBC and North East CDC.

The meals, supplied by Chang Cheng Group, span different cuisines and are halal-certified. They are designed to provide a balanced mix of protein, vegetables and carbohydrates.

Menu options include creamy spaghetti with roasted chicken, stir-fried chicken udon, rendang chicken, vegetarian tofu with mushroom sauce rice and teriyaki fish rice.

“The menu is rotated regularly to provide variety and cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs, with meal offerings reviewed and refreshed based on beneficiaries' preferences and feedback,” said OCBC and North East CDC.

North East District mayor Baey Yam Keng said access to nutritious food is a "fundamental need" for every family, and that the initiative "responds directly" to concerns raised by residents about getting food that is good for them.

"We hope to ease daily pressures and strengthen the support ecosystem available to lower-income households in our community," he added.