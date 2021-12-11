Logo
French cheese product imported by Cold Storage recalled due to ‘possible’ presence of bacteria
Composite of recalled cheese product, Plateau 5 Fromages. (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
11 Dec 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 08:34PM)
SINGAPORE: A cheese product imported from France has been recalled due to the "possible presence" of listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. 

The recall for Cantorel’s Plateau 5 Fromages was first issued by a European Commission food safety authority. 

As the implicated product was imported into the country, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Dec 11) said it has directed Cold Storage Singapore (1983) Pte Ltd to recall the product. 

The affected batch of products have since been removed from retail shelves and are no longer in the market.  

The implicated products are Plateau 5 Fromages in 300g boxes, with a best before date of Jan 3, 2022.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, with symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it,” SFA said, adding that those who have consumed the affected product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

 

Source: CNA/ng(zl)

