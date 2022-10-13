Fresh chickens from Malaysia to be sold at supermarkets as early as Thursday afternoon

SINGAPORE: Fresh broiler chickens have made a return to Singapore – just days after Malaysia partially lifted its export ban – and are expected to be available at supermarkets and wet markets as early as Thursday (Oct 13) afternoon.

And they are likely to be 25 per cent more expensive than before, according to suppliers.

Hawkers and caterers told CNA that they are in no hurry to get their hands on the fresh meat, despite potential pent-up demand over the past four months due to Malaysia's ban on live chicken exports.

Mr Muhammad Firdaus, owner of Pasar Vibes Chicken in Jurong, said he is not rushing to place his usual daily order of 20 chickens from suppliers, especially if prices are set to increase.

“People will think twice before they buy,” said Mr Firdaus, adding that he will wait and see if his customers are willing to fork out more for the fresher option.

The Malaysian government had earlier banned the export of up to 3.6 million chickens per month from Jun 1, in its efforts to tackle supply and pricing issues for chicken in the country.

The ban was implemented following complaints of supply shortage and price increases of chicken, with some traders selling their poultry above the price ceiling to cover their costs.

Before the ban, about one-third of Singapore's chicken supply came from its neighbour across the Causeway.