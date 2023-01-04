Thrifting clothes and board games: How two fresh graduates in Singapore are trying to save the Earth

BREAKING EVEN

Ms Cheow has always been active in the environmental scene, participating in coastal cleanups and other projects. She has also been thrifting for clothes with her sister since their secondary school days.

“When we first started, it was the time when there were a lot of shipment and vessel issues. We also had to wait a long time and we had an empty warehouse for two months. At the start it was very rocky, and a lot of people were saying how it was not a very good time to start a business during COVID.

“But I think we’ve just been very lucky that there are a lot of people who are starting to be passionate about sustainability, and that’s why we’re still alive.”

The team still has about half of the 8,000kg of clothes to sift through. Ms Cheow, who graduated with a degree in arts and social sciences majoring in psychology from the National University of Singapore last July, said the business has almost reached its break-even point.

The brand celebrated its first anniversary in September.

“My goal is a very humble goal – I just want to be able to continue to do this more sustainably. To meet people that are like-minded, that want to come and thrift, to work with people who want to rework (the clothes) ... because that’s really how you cut down on waste.”

While having a physical shop would be “great”, the idea is not so feasible for now as it would be too financially taxing on the business to have both a physical storefront and a warehouse, she said.

With a full-time job, finding time to manage her startup is also difficult, Ms Cheow said.

She spends most of her day at work, and heads to the warehouse after work two to three times a week to meet partners who are keen to work with the brand, organise events and sift through the remaining clothes.

“My company is really very supportive, but overall it’s been difficult juggling both … I would say it’s challenging but not impossible. It’s just a bit more tiring but it’s still doable,” she said.

LIVING SUSTAINABLY AND CONSUMING LESS

When asked how she encourages the people around her to live more sustainably, she stressed that even a little bit goes a long way.

“I always emphasise that you don’t have to be 100 per cent a sustainability queen, you don’t have to generate zero waste your whole life. Just doing a little bit like just 20 per cent, 30 per cent – that’s still better than nothing.”

A stint at non-governmental organisation Zero Waste SG also taught her how companies hide information about how sustainable their clothes really are.

For example, companies may say on the tag that the clothes are made of 90 per cent recycled material, but they could be referring to only a specific part of the item, making the item sound better than it actually is, she said.

“I think that was when I was most preachy," she said with a laugh. "But over time, I realised that when you shove it down people’s throats, people don’t take to it very well.

When talking to people about sustainability, her aim now is to "just get them interested", and not to make them feel like they're not doing enough.

When she accompanies friends to fast fashion outlets, she takes the opportunity to offer up similar secondhand pieces from her shop to encourage them to consume less.

“I’ll be like ‘Oh I have something similar, do you want it instead, I can give it to you for free.’ I’d rather rehome (the clothes) and just make sure there isn't more waste generated or that they’re not consuming new products.”