Fresh pork back on sale in Singapore’s wet markets, but prices have gone up

On Tuesday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said that operations at the local abattoir have resumed with shipments of live pigs from Sarawak in Malaysia.

PASSING DOWN HIGHER COSTS TO CUSTOMERS

Pork sellers at Tiong Bahru Wet Market said they have had to pay about 30 per cent more for the new stock from Sarawak, and the higher costs will be passed down to customers.

Mr Sunny Lee, owner of a fresh pork stall at Tiong Bahru Wet Market, said: “Only they have the stock, and if they quote you a price and you don’t take it, there’s nowhere else for us to go. We have no choice.”

Some pork sellers said it could take at least four months before live pig imports from Indonesia resume.

But they added that the stock from Malaysia is only a temporary solution for them.