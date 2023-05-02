Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fresh pork back in stock in Singapore, ending temporary disruption over African swine fever discovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fresh pork back in stock in Singapore, ending temporary disruption over African swine fever discovery

Fresh pork is available at local supermarkets and it will be distributed to wet markets from Wednesday (May 3), says Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon.

Fresh pork back in stock in Singapore, ending temporary disruption over African swine fever discovery

Fresh pork products being sold at a supermarket in Singapore. (Photo: Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

02 May 2023 06:37PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 07:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Freshly slaughtered pork is back on supermarket shelves in Singapore and will be distributed to wet markets tomorrow, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 2).

Operations at the local abattoir have resumed with shipments of live pigs from Sarawak in Malaysia, Dr Koh added.

Fresh pork from Sarawak, Malaysia has returned to supermarket shelves. (Photo: Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

The supply of freshly slaughtered pork suffered a temporary disruption starting Apr 23 as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) halted the import of live pigs from Pulau Bulan in Indonesia after African swine fever was detected in some pig carcasses from a consignment of livestock.

SFA worked with the abattoir to sanitise the premises and surrounding environment.

Investigations at the Pulau Bulan farm are ongoing but the supply of freshly slaughtered pork has resumed, said Dr Koh.

"Thanks to the industry and stallholders for their resilience during this period by adapting to alternative pork options such as chilled or frozen," he said.

"I would also like to thank Singaporeans for reacting calmly to this temporary disruption of our freshly slaughtered pork supply."

Related:

Source: CNA/nh(sn)

Related Topics

African swine fever

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.