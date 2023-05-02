Fresh pork back in stock in Singapore, ending temporary disruption over African swine fever discovery
Fresh pork is available at local supermarkets and it will be distributed to wet markets from Wednesday (May 3), says Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon.
SINGAPORE: Freshly slaughtered pork is back on supermarket shelves in Singapore and will be distributed to wet markets tomorrow, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 2).
Operations at the local abattoir have resumed with shipments of live pigs from Sarawak in Malaysia, Dr Koh added.
The supply of freshly slaughtered pork suffered a temporary disruption starting Apr 23 as the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) halted the import of live pigs from Pulau Bulan in Indonesia after African swine fever was detected in some pig carcasses from a consignment of livestock.
SFA worked with the abattoir to sanitise the premises and surrounding environment.
Investigations at the Pulau Bulan farm are ongoing but the supply of freshly slaughtered pork has resumed, said Dr Koh.
"Thanks to the industry and stallholders for their resilience during this period by adapting to alternative pork options such as chilled or frozen," he said.
"I would also like to thank Singaporeans for reacting calmly to this temporary disruption of our freshly slaughtered pork supply."