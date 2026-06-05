Fresh graduates may need to adjust salary expectations amid economic uncertainty: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Fresh university graduates may need to moderate their salary expectations as wage growth this year is expected to vary across sectors amid global economic uncertainty, said analysts.

This comes after findings from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)’s School-to-Work Transition Study showed that graduates across most disciplines earn less than they had expected when entering the workforce.

The survey, conducted in 2025, polled about 2,500 Singapore resident graduates aged 22 to 28 who held at least a bachelor's degree.

It examined employment outcomes and early career experiences, including salary expectations, to better understand how graduates transition from education to employment.

According to the study, the most common reason university graduates turned down a job offer was low pay, with 30.6 per cent of respondents saying so.

Meanwhile, about a quarter – or 26.7 per cent – said they were waiting for a better offer.

Other reasons included a lack of interest in the role, an unsuitable work environment, and limited opportunities for career advancement.