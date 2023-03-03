From Tampines to Toa Payoh: 5 neighbourhoods to pilot 'Friendly Streets' with wider paths and 'calmer traffic'

The measures are a continuation of efforts to make roads less vehicle-centric and to make neighbourhoods more inclusive and suitable for Walk Cycle Ride journeys, noted LTA.

LTA said it will study the Friendly Streets pilots to fine-tune the initiative before expanding it to other neighbourhoods.

The success of such projects ultimately "depend on the strengths of the local 'kampung spirit' in looking out for one another when using our streets and commuter facilities", it added.

MORE LIFTS AT OVERHEAD BRIDGES

To better cater to Singapore's ageing population, lifts will be added to more pedestrian overhead bridges, Dr Khor said.

Such lifts have been retrofitted on pedestrian overhead bridges since 2013. Lifts have been added to 77 existing bridges so far, with another 30 planned.

"We prioritised pedestrian overhead bridges near major transport nodes and healthcare institutions so that the lifts will benefit commuters with mobility challenges," Dr Khor said.

The transport ministry is now looking to launch a new phase to retrofit another 110 existing bridges with lifts, she added.