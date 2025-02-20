CNA Explains: What is 'lawfare', and how is Singapore cracking down on abuse of its legal system?

How to balance access against misuse?

In passing the related amendment Bill, the Singapore government said it would strike a balance between the rights of individuals to air genuine claims in court, and the need to guard against abuse of process.

Those who act with reasonable care and in good faith would not be penalised, it added.

In response to questions from Members of Parliament, Mr Pillai said that even if a case were found to be without merit, this would not immediately amount to contempt of court under the changes.

Such cases would continue to be dealt with by being struck out, and by imposing cost orders - asking losing parties to pay the cost of using the court.

Other "abusive factors" must be present: For example, if a claim was made for an improper purpose, or if it was filed multiple times or successively without any basis.

In crafting the amendments, authorities looked at past examples, including a case which led to the court setting out categories of abuse of process. The authorities then specified even narrower categories, to ensure the new law only captured egregious cases as contempt.

At the same time, the amendments do not lower the threshold for contempt of court, meaning that cases still have to meet previously set standards.

Mr Lau, the lawyer, said it would be feasible and useful to formulate general principles preventing the abuse of court processes - but that each case had to be examined on its own merits as well.

Mr Josephus Tan said the Bill was timely in light of more of such cases occurring as well as previous legislation that made justice more accessible to the man on the street.

These include the Court Dispute Resolution Tribunal - where a person can file a dispute claim against a neighbour - and the Protection from Harassment Court - where an individual can file applications to curb acts of harassment.

The latter can also strike out baseless claims and impose costs on the party making them.

"On one hand, they are trying to balance the rights of individuals, there are a group of people who cannot afford lawyers. It is also their constitutional right to choose to defend themselves. You need to empower this group of people," said Mr Josephus Tan.

"But on the other hand, you also need to prevent another group of people ... from abusing (the system)."